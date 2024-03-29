India forms more than 1.68 lakh companies in FY24; highest in Feb
Maharashtra accounted for 18% of all new companies registered in February, the highest share, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11% and Delhi with 9% of business registrations.
February saw the highest number of business registrations this financial year so far, with Maharashtra on top with 18% share followed by Uttar Pradesh (11%) and Delhi (9%). Business services accounted for over 70% of the 17,260 new company registrations in February.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message