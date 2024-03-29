Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Companies / India forms more than 1.68 lakh companies in FY24; highest in Feb
BackBack

India forms more than 1.68 lakh companies in FY24; highest in Feb

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Maharashtra accounted for 18% of all new companies registered in February, the highest share, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11% and Delhi with 9% of business registrations.

So far, this financial year, more than 1,68,700 companies have been formed with ₹19,774 crore as paid up capital, compared to over 1,59,500 companies registered in FY23 with a paid-up capital of ₹18,132.16 crore. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
So far, this financial year, more than 1,68,700 companies have been formed with 19,774 crore as paid up capital, compared to over 1,59,500 companies registered in FY23 with a paid-up capital of 18,132.16 crore. (Image: Pixabay)

February saw the highest number of business registrations this financial year so far, with Maharashtra on top with 18% share followed by Uttar Pradesh (11%) and Delhi (9%). Business services accounted for over 70% of the 17,260 new company registrations in February.

So far, more than 1,68,700 companies have been formed in FY24 with 19,774 crore as paid-up capital, compared to over 1,59,500 companies registered in FY23 with a paid-up capital of 18,132.16 crore. Paid-up capital is the shares subscribed and paid for, which can be further augmented.

ONGC Green Ltd., PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd., IRCTC Payments Ltd., Indbank Global Support Services Ltd., Jamnagar Transmission Ltd. and Bhadla III & Bikaner III Transmission Ltd. are the state-owned companies registered in February, showed official data from the ministry of corporate affairs.

In January, 14,327 companies were registered in the country. Only 2,818 companies were registered in February 2023 when a technological upgrade of the statutory filing portal was underway.

The average paid up capital in the companies so far registered this year is 11.72 lakh, indicating that new business registrations are led by small businesses, which form a key segment of the industry.

India also has a large informal sector, with over 60 million unincorporated non-agriculture micro, small and medium enterprises accounting for over 11 million jobs in the country.

At present, two thirds of the 2.64 million companies registered in the country cumulatively, are active. Data separately available from the ministry showed that 2,38,301 incorporations have happened from 1 April 2023 to 21 March 2024 as compared to 1,89,446 incorporations for the same period in previous year. This includes limited liability partnerships (LLPs) as well.

More than a fourth of all companies registered in February are into community, personal and social services, while 16% are into trading and 15% into manufacturing. In agriculture and allied sectors, 937 companies were formed.

At the end of February, over 26,000 companies are in the process of being removed from official registry for not having filed annual returns for two consecutive years. These are companies, which are mostly defunct. Also, 10,377 companies are under liquidation.

In February, 43,121 professionals took registration for becoming directors on the board of companies. Of this, two thirds are males and a third are females. About 44% of new directors registered belongs to age 31-45 years, ministry data showed.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Mar 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App