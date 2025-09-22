If investors had confidence in the KRBL management commentary, the stock price would have recovered after the 10% fall on the day the letter was disclosed, Shriram Subramanian, managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research and an expert on corporate governance, said. The capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, should issue a show-cause notice or institute a forensic audit, as investors see the letter by the independent director as a red flag. It is not easy for the company to regain its reputation, he added.