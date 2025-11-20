Automation hits India’s tech hiring, and staffing giants are feeling the chill

“They (GCCs) have also over time moved up the value chain. You are seeing a lot of high-end jobs also move to India now, which was perhaps not the case earlier. Earlier, most GCCs or back offices used to be about just hiring IT workers and call centre employees. That's not the case anymore," said Hitesh Oberoi, co-promoter and managing director of Info Edge, during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 12 November.