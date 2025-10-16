Gig worker wages spike 40% tracking demand for such jobs this Diwali season
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Suneera Tandon , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 16 Oct 2025, 01:13 pm IST
Summary
This Diwali season, gig worker wages have skyrocketed by 40% as demand for delivery agents, drivers, and warehouse staff surges. Quick commerce growth and festival-related departures are intensifying the labour shortage, prompting companies to offer enticing incentives to attract workers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The gig economy is being put through the wringer this festival season.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story