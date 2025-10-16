Staffing company Quess Corp has noticed another trend this year: a challenge from two-wheeler or bike taxi services such as Rapido or Uber. Many gig workers prefer to just pick and drop customers than go to restaurants or shops then wait for parcels-pick them up, go to the drop point and again wait till the package is accepted and then go to the next restaurant or back to the warehouse, said Lohit Bhatia, president-workforce management at Quess.