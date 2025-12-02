Silhouette shift

Betting on a single trend can be dangerous for retailers anywhere in the world. In the mid-2010s, Victoria’s Secret, once US’ largest lingerie brand, began to decline as beauty trends shifted away from its signature size-zero models of ‘Angels’ who strutted the ramp showcasing the ‘ideal’ body type for its aspirational lingerie. Then, body positive brands making lingerie for all body types began to take centre-stage. Victoria’s Secret's net sales tumbled from $7.5 billion in its financial year 2020 (ending 1 February) to $5.4 billion the next year, per Bloomberg data, and it hasn't quite recovered since. Last year, it clocked $6.23 billion revenues but with a modest 2.5% net profit margin after a fire sale in 2021 while fashion bigwigs such as LVMH’s L Catterton pour in money into body positive rivals like Savage x Fenty.