Norfund, DEG in $250-mn race for stake in IndiGrid's power transmission platform
Summary
- Norway’s Norfund, Germany’s DEG, British International Investment, Beijing's AIIB, and Switzerland’s responsAbility Investments are in early talks to acquire a stake in India Grid Trust’s new power transmission platform
- IndiGrid's new platform is critical to India’s ambitions to increase its renewable energy capacity
NEW DELHI : Investment firms including Norway’s state-owned investment fund Norfund and German development finance institution DEG are eyeing a stake in KKR & Co.-backed India Grid Trust’s (IndiGrid) new power transmission platform in a deal expected to have an equity value of about $250 million.