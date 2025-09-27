India's share in H1-B visas hit a decade's low last year
Summary
Data from the US Bureau of Consular Affairs shows that in 2024 (October-September), Indians accounted for 68.6% of the 219,659 H-1B visas issued, their lowest share in a decade.
US President Donald Trump has accused Indians of abusing the H-1B visa system and announced a one-time $100,000 fee on new visas from next year, a nearly 100-fold jump from the current level. The visa numbers, however, tell another story about recent years.
