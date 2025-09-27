Some analysts believe IT outsourcers could look to relocate their employees who are on H-1B visas. “(W)e believe IT services companies will need to work with customers to move H1-B workers in the US to other geographies, including India or Canada, if they remain on active projects," said Keith Bachman, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, in a note of 25 September. "Hence, we think this will be a challenge that all IT services providers have to work through."