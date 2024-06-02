India has enough room for multiple wide-body carriers to flourish: Emirates
The Dubai-based airline, with an all wide-body fleet, is unfazed by the latest 30-wide-body aircraft order by India’s largest airline IndiGo, and sees a significant potential in the international air travel market to and from India.
Dubai: Dubai-based Emirates sees enough room in India for multiple wide-body aircraft operators to flourish, a senior executive said, at a time airlines in the south Asian nation have ordered 100 such long-haul planes to meet the burgeoning demand on international routes.