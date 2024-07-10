India head of PE firm CVC Capital on his way out, firm might appoint new MD
SummaryThe Luxembourg-based fund with more than €188 billion of assets under management globally has invested in companies such as Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans, hospital chain Healthcare Global, industrial chemicals maker Sajjan India and data and professional services company United Lex.
CVC Capital will see its India head Amit Soni leave the global private equity firm soon, possibly by the end of the year, marking a second big exit after Mohit Goyal quit earlier this year. Siddharth Patel, currently managing partner and based in Singapore, is likely to oversee the India operations, three people with knowledge of the development said.