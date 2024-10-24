New metro hubs to drive India’s next hotel boom, says JLL's Nihat Ercan

“Hospitality and living are now a key focus for a lot of investors because hotels are able to dynamically price their rooms every day based on demand, as compared to other real estate assets which are on fixed leases," he said. “In 2024, within the Asia Pacific region, 14% of all investments in commercial real estate were dedicated to hotels—the highest JLL has seen historically. This is because there are still expectations of growth in this sector. Domestic demand for hotels in Asia Pacific is very high, and while international demand for hotels and flight supply is still not back, they will grow further."