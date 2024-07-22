Health goals can be part of appraisal cycle
Summary
- India Inc is now looking at health benefits in not just a ‘feel-good’ factor but a more tangible way of curbing employee attrition and measuring performance.
Mumbai: Indian companies are reorienting health insurance coverage for their employees to include extended benefits for household help, parents and parents-in-law, and are encouraging employees to set aside 10% of their annual objectives towards health goals, which in turn will impact their variable pay and bonus.