India Inc steps up defences as sophisticated corporate frauds surge
White-collar crimes are surging across corporate India, from spoofed CEO emails to KYC scams. As fraud gets smarter, companies are lawyering up, tightening controls, and turning to AI to stay one step ahead.
A surge in white-collar crimes over the past two years is prompting Indian companies to tighten internal controls and seek legal counsel to protect against potential liabilities, experts told Mint.
Firms in high-risk sectors like financial services, including Mahindra Finance, are proactively working with law firms to strengthen compliance and flag anomalies early, as tech-enabled fraud and remote work increase vulnerabilities.
“There has been a 50-70% rise in white-collar crimes and corporate frauds over the last two years," said Sahil Kanuga, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, who tracks white-collar crimes.
An employee emailing an official document to himself, sanctioning funds approved by the chief executive officer over email, or a spurt in transactions at odd hours could trigger scrutiny for white-collar crimes.