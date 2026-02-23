The corner offices of India Inc. are increasingly occupied by a new breed of executives: the strategic consultant. Veterans from McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., BCG, and Kearney are swapping advisory roles for the driver’s seat, as top companies seek out executives capable of navigating a leadership depth crisis in a volatile world.
The rise of India's consultant CEO: From advisor to executor
SummaryIndia Inc is increasingly hiring strategic consultants from firms like McKinsey, Bain, Kearney and BCG for top leadership roles, valuing their cross-sector expertise and ability to navigate complex, volatile environments. Consultants bring a global perspective and strong problem-solving skills.
