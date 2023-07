NEW DELHI : Indian companies’ ability to service debt from earnings has improved in recent quarters, a Mint analysis of BSE 500 companies showed. According to experts tracking the sector, further improvement is likely in the days ahead.

Interest coverage ratio (ICR), a measure of how efficiently a firm can pay interest from its earnings, has been improving in recent quarters despite higher interest rates. ICR is calculated by dividing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) by interest expense. Cheaper inputs and price hikes may lift profitability and gross margins, even as companies’ balance sheets remain much healthier, said analysts, with many companies holding surplus cash.

Sushant Bhansali, the chief executive of Ambit Asset Management, said although interest rates have moved up sharply in the last one year, with inflation under control, and companies holding on to prices, higher gross margins and profitability are expected, raising ICR further.

The interest coverage ratio of 381 companies of BSE 500 (excluding banks and finance companies) improved to 6.75 times in the March quarter, up from 6.20 times in the December quarter. The figure, though, is still behind 8.23 times in the March quarter of 2022.

Mid- and small-cap companies whose ICR had taken a bigger hit in the first half of FY23 have improved as well, though not as much as their large cap peers. For mid- and small-caps, the ICR at 4.61 times and 6.01 times, are sharply up from 3.81 times and 4.51 times seen in the previous two quarters, though still lower than the levels seen in the year-ago quarter.

According to CareEdge, interest expenses of companies in FY23 rose 23.3% from the previous year, as the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates through the year. However, increasing operating profit supported the improvement in ICR in the fourth quarter of FY23, said the rating agency, adding that despite the improvement in financial ratios, both measures remained lower than in the March quarter of FY22.

According to Sriram B.K.R., senior investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, a key reason for the improvement in ICR is that most companies are holding surplus cash. The surpluses have actually gone up over the last few quarters, and that is one reason why the coverage ratio looks better, said Sriram.

How the surplus is sustained will be one key point that will decide the outlook for ICR. Nevertheless, revenues will grow, and if earnings improve, ICR should continue to improve for at least the Nifty 50 companies, added Sriram.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, also expects the trend of improvement in ICR to continue for a few quarters, provided economic activity continues to improve. However, one will have to be watchful before the capex cycle starts kicking in or the working capital cycle starts getting elongated, said Jasani. Further, any margin squeeze can impact ICR. The improvement, as per Jasani, may continue to be seen in mid- and small-caps. However, any stress on working capital cycle impacts the smaller companies more since their ability to borrow or raise funds is limited and lags the large-caps.

Experts also see improved balance sheets fuelling further increase in ICR. The balance sheet for BSE 200 companies has seen the sharpest improvement over the past five years, and leverage is among the lowest in the decade, Bhansali of Ambit said. Further, given low leverage, deepening of the bond market access to funds at lower costs has also helped mid- and small-cap companies, he added.

Generally, the ICR of small- and mid-caps lags large caps as large corporates can attract capital from bond markets. Commercial papers and certificates of deposits also act as cheaper alternatives to bank borrowings. Due to the size and risk associated with mid- and small-caps, costs are usually higher even in the bond market, thereby reflecting higher interest payouts, pointed out Bhansali.

