India Inc’s June quarter earnings beat masks a widening divide

India Inc delivered a stronger-than-expected earnings performance in the June quarter of FY27. But the recovery had a clear divide: large and mid-sized companies pulled ahead, while smaller firms struggled to keep pace.

Nifty 50 profits grew nearly 18% year-on-year (y-o-y), roughly twice the Street’s 9% estimate, marking a sharp improvement in headline earnings momentum.

Large and mid-sized companies gained from the global commodity upcycle, strong credit growth, exports, a weaker rupee, pricing power, operating leverage, and low-cost inventories. A favourable base also amplified the gains. Volume growth accelerated too, suggesting the recovery was not purely price-led.

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Yet experts note that the quality of incremental profits remains uneven, with commodities and a handful of large companies accounting for a disproportionate share of the gains. Higher raw material costs, weaker pricing power, and limited operating leverage squeezed the margins of smaller companies and held back their earnings growth.

The result is an earnings season that looks broad-based on the surface, but becomes increasingly uneven on closer examination. The five charts below unpack these divergences, tracing the forces behind India Inc’s Q1 recovery, its remaining weak links, and whether the momentum can last.

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Volume lift Mint’s analysis of 2,774 non-financial companies shows that India Inc.’s topline recovery in Q1 FY27 was unusually strong. Nominal revenue surged 21% y-o-y, while real revenue (inflation-adjusted) growth accelerated to nearly 17%—both recording their strongest growth in three years. The gap between the two implies that, alongside a sharp pickup in volumes, pricing and realization gains provided a significant lift to reported revenue growth.

Much of that lift came from non-ferrous metals and upstream oil companies like Hindalco and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC), which benefited from a global commodity upcycle. Hindalco’s revenue rose 26% y-o-y, helped by a sharp rise in aluminium prices amid supply deficits and strong renewable-energy demand. ONGC’s revenue jumped nearly 46% as the West Asia conflict pushed crude prices to $90–100 a barrel during the quarter. As a result, profits at Hindalco nearly tripled and doubled at ONGC from a year ago, significantly boosting the Nifty 50’s earnings growth.

But the topline recovery was not driven by pricing alone. India Inc also saw a sharp pickup in volumes, aided by an improving domestic consumption, which continues to benefit from the government’s FY26 consumption stimulus.

Consumer tech platforms, jewellers, durables, and quick-service restaurants saw strong demand throughout the quarter, said Lokesh Manik, senior analyst at Vallum Capital.

Meanwhile, manufacturing and capex-linked sectors saw volume growth, owing to government infrastructure spending, said Pranay Aggarwal, director and chief executive officer of Stoxkart. Export-oriented companies also benefited from resilient overseas demand for niche goods, he added.

Also Read | Nifty 50 set for strongest revenue growth in 3 years

Size divide While topline growth appears broad-based and volume-led, India Inc’s profit growth remains uneven. Companies with scale, differentiated products, strong brands or niche export markets are better placed to protect margins and deliver profit growth as costs rise, said Aggarwal.

That helps explain why large and mid-sized companies are recovering faster than smaller firms. Mint's analysis of a 3,271-company universe, which includes the 2,774 non-financial companies covered, shows that large companies, with revenue above ₹10,000 crore, saw revenue growth hit a three-year high of 17%, while profits rose just 2%, partly due to OMC losses. OMCs incurred a ₹18,100 crore loss in Q1 FY27, swinging from a ₹16,200 crore profit a year ago.

A Motilal Oswal Financial Services report highlights that large names such as ONGC, Hindalco, Reliance, JSW Steel, and Bharti Airtel accounted for 60% of incremental Nifty profit accretion.

Medium-sized companies with revenue of ₹1,000–10,000 crore saw their revenue grow 16%, while profits surged 24% to a six-quarter high.

However, small companies, which account for nearly 90% of India Inc but just 10% of its profits, saw their profits grow only 5%. This underscores how concentrated earnings remain, especially within a few sectors.

Concentrated show The analysis further highlights that a handful of sectors continued to account for a disproportionate share of India Inc.’s profit gains. Banks remained the largest contributors for the 17th straight quarter, followed by non-banking financial companies. Together, they accounted for nearly 40% of India Inc.’s profit pool in Q1, supported by nearly 20% y-o-y credit growth in June, the highest in two years.

Information technology was the third-largest contributor, as the rupee’s sharp depreciation boosted its profits by 21% for the quarter. The rupee fell almost 2.5% against the US dollar in the June quarter. Banks, financial services, and IT remain the consistent anchors of India Inc’s earnings, while cyclicals continue to drive the seasonal churn.

This quarter, non-ferrous metals, oil and gas distributors, and steelmakers were among the top 10 profit contributors, benefiting from the global commodity upcycle and strong export demand.

However, that commodity upcycle also raised input costs for a wider segment of India Inc in Q1. Even so, the cost burden was nowhere near the levels seen during the Russia-Ukraine war. Mint’s analysis shows that India Inc’s total expenditure stood at 86% of net sales in Q1 FY27, versus almost 90% in Q2 FY23.

Still, net margins fell sharply to 8.7% from 12.1% in Q4 FY26, driven largely by losses at oil marketing companies and margin pressure among smaller companies.

But there was a silver lining: only one in five companies reported losses in Q1, down from one in four in the previous quarter. That was also the lowest share in three years, reflecting stronger earnings at large and mid-sized companies despite continued margin pressure among smaller firms.

Outlook After a strong show in Q1, the Street now expects the Nifty 50's profits to grow 18% in FY27. But brokerages see this as ambitious, since much of the momentum still rests on low bases, consumption stimulus, rupee depreciation, commodity price gains, and margin recovery.

Nuvama Institutional Equities notes that these tailwinds could fade as FY27 progresses. With limited room for price hikes and margin expansion, the June quarter may mark the peak of earnings acceleration, leaving future earnings squarely dependent on volumes and underlying demand.