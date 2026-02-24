India Inc likely to roll out 9.1% salary hike in 2026: Aon

India Inc is expected to roll out a 9.1% salary hike for 2026, according to a study by consulting firm Aon.

According to the firm's 32nd Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2025-26 India, the actual salary increase in 2025 reached 8.9%, lower than the projected 9.2%. The company surveyed more than 1,400 organisations across 45 industries.

Salary increases are projected to vary by industry, with the real estate and infrastructure sectors, as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), expected to deliver the highest salary growth in 2026. The automotive and vehicle manufacturing, engineering design services, engineering and manufacturing and the retail sectors are also projected to offer slightly higher-than-average salary hikes.

“Resilient domestic demand, moderating inflation and new trade agreements are contributing to a positive medium‐term outlook, even as firms navigate geopolitical uncertainty,” said Roopank Chaudhary, partner and rewards consulting leader, Talent Solutions, India, for Aon.

“Stronger salary growth in sectors such as real estate, NBFCs and manufacturing underscores employers’ intent to invest in critical talent while building more sustainable compensation strategies,” Chaudhary added.

Salary increases have steadily moderated over the past decade. For instance, in 2015, India Inc rolled out an average increment of 10.4%, according to Aon.

Labour code impact These muted hikes come at a time when India Inc is grappling with the impact of labour code implementation.

According to a Mint report published in Februaury, 25 of India’s top 30 suffered a nearly ₹12,000-crore blow to their third-quarter profits in fiscal 2026. This is because, the labour code mandates higher social security contributions from both employers and employees, while also boosting retirement benefits.

The moderation in hikes arrives amid challenges from tariff restructuring, global trade wars, and the AI boom displacing jobs in the IT sector. The resulting uncertainty has pushed technology stocks into a selloff, further dampening corporate sentiment.

EY’s Future of Pay 2026 report predicted that salaries in India are likely to rise 9.1% in 2026. The report highlighted financial services, e-commerce, and life sciences and pharmaceuticals as top-performing sectors, while engineering, manufacturing, automotive and infrastructure are expected to see more moderate increments. It also underscored a growing shift toward skill-based pay, with AI and digital capabilities commanding significant premiums.

“With India’s labour codes now notified, organisations are navigating one of the most significant regulatory transitions in decades,” said Amit Kumar Otwani, associate partner, Talent Solutions, India, for Aon.

“The standardised definition of wages and expanded social security provisions are prompting many employers to reassess and restructure compensation. Clear communication around these changes will be critical to maintaining workforce trust and stability,” Otwani added.