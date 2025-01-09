Companies
India Inc sharpens focus on core segments through divestitutures, demergers
Priyamvada C , Ranjani Raghavan 6 min read 09 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryIn recent months, conglomerates such as Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Enterprises, Adani Enterprises, L&T, and the Tata Group have been concentrating on selling off non-core assets in order to focus on their core competencies.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Stick to your knitting. This is the adage many large companies are reverting to as several divestments and demergers play out in the corporate arena. Some of them are also making acquisitions in core areas to strengthen the primary lines of business. The objective: unlock shareholder value, reduce debt, and strengthen balance sheets.
