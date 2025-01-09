India Inc sharpens focus on core segments through divestitutures, demergers

Monish G. Chatrath, managing partner of risk advisory services firm MGC Global Risk Advisory, points to various factors that persuade companies to move beyond their core as a long-term strategy. These include gaining access to new profit pools, securing long-term growth opportunities outside their industry, diversifying risks and exposure to business cycles within their core industry, gaining a competitive edge for their core business, acquiring skills and capabilities that were lacking in their core business, or acquiring technology or R&D assets to leverage in their core business.