Back to WFH? India Inc responds to Modi’s fuel-saving appeal

India's largest employers have revived or expanded work-from-home (WFH) policies following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to reduce fuel consumption and conserve foreign exchange amid a West Asia crisis that has sent crude oil prices soaring.
Though he wasn't the first to announce, the buzz around remote-work mandates started with RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka's social media post last Thursday, requiring “all employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so, in line with our Group's Remote Working Policy.”
Known within the group as the “Workplace 2.0” policy, the protocol was introduced during the Covid‑19 pandemic to classify employees by the essentiality of their on-site presence and then prescribe appropriate work-model guidelines. The policy applies to all RPG employees.