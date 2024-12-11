India IPO share sales rise to record in 2024, growing about 3-fold from last year on upbeat investor appetite
Investors purchased a record ₹1,34,345 crore of shares in initial public offerings so far in 2024, as 76 companies including Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, NTPC Green and Bajaj Housing Finance listed on the stock exchanges, giving venture capital and private equity firms profitable exits.