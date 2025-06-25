Three of India's top five IT outsourcing firms have managed to increase their revenue per employee in the post-pandemic era, driven by reduced hiring, increased automation, and a surge in third-party software licence sales. This comes as global macroeconomic headwinds dampen tech spending by Fortune 500 companies.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) reported a notable uptick in business per employee in the last financial year, according to a Mint analysis of company filings.

TCS saw its revenue per employee reach $49,902, Infosys $60,164, and HCLTech $61,388. These figures represent increases of 4.91%, 5.79%, and 1.02%, respectively, from FY22.

In contrast, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd saw a decline in this metric over the same period. Wipro's revenue per employee dipped to $45,118 from $46,983, while Tech Mahindra's fell to $42,585 from $44,065.

Also read | Smaller IT firms are the new darlings of private equity. Here's why.

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services provider, recorded the biggest jump in per-employee revenue since FY22, with each employee contributing an additional $3,295. HCLTech, the third-largest, saw the slowest increase, at $618 per employee during that time.