More work, per worker: How India's IT giants are earning smarter
Three out of India's Big Five IT companies saw an increase in revenue per worker in FY25. How did TCS, Infosys and HCL manage it?
Three of India's top five IT outsourcing firms have managed to increase their revenue per employee in the post-pandemic era, driven by reduced hiring, increased automation, and a surge in third-party software licence sales. This comes as global macroeconomic headwinds dampen tech spending by Fortune 500 companies.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) reported a notable uptick in business per employee in the last financial year, according to a Mint analysis of company filings.
TCS saw its revenue per employee reach $49,902, Infosys $60,164, and HCLTech $61,388. These figures represent increases of 4.91%, 5.79%, and 1.02%, respectively, from FY22.
In contrast, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd saw a decline in this metric over the same period. Wipro's revenue per employee dipped to $45,118 from $46,983, while Tech Mahindra's fell to $42,585 from $44,065.
Infosys, India's second-largest IT services provider, recorded the biggest jump in per-employee revenue since FY22, with each employee contributing an additional $3,295. HCLTech, the third-largest, saw the slowest increase, at $618 per employee during that time.