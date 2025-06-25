While India's largest IT outsourcers continued to expand their headcount until FY23, hiring has decelerated significantly thereafter. Over the past two years, the TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra have collectively cut their workforce by 57,891 employees. Bengaluru-based Wipro, which generates the lowest revenue per employee among the top four, was responsible for the largest portion of these job cuts.