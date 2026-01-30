Mergers, headwinds, missed bets: How L&T missed growth targets for IT units set five years ago
L&T's IT units, LTIMindtree and LTTS, are projected to underperform, missing ambitious growth targets due to economic uncertainties, a merger, and leadership churn. Their growth has significantly lagged behind smaller competitors, affecting overall revenue expectations.
When Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) next outlines its five-year growth plans, the conglomerate will have enough to mull over on what went wrong with an ambitious expansion plan for its IT companies, among the top 10 tech services businesses in India today, set in 2021.