Rising deal activity in India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space shows that domestic acquirers are firmly back in the saddle, even as Japanese players step up their presence in the country, Sourav Mallik, managing director and deputy chief executive of Kotak Investment Banking, told Mint in an interview.
Japanese investors have arrived in full force: Kotak's Sourav Mallik
SummaryJapanese companies are here to stay and are long-term investors, says Sourav Mallik, managing director and deputy chief executive, Kotak Investment Banking.
Rising deal activity in India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space shows that domestic acquirers are firmly back in the saddle, even as Japanese players step up their presence in the country, Sourav Mallik, managing director and deputy chief executive of Kotak Investment Banking, told Mint in an interview.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More