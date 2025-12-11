Now, a Mexican tariff wave set to hit $2 billion auto exports from India
Summary
India's automotive export sector faces a significant setback as Mexico imposes tariffs up to 50% on vehicles and components from several Asian nations, including India. This move threatens $2 billion in annual shipments and challenges the growth momentum achieved in Latin America.
New Delhi: India Inc. faces another external shock to its automotive export engine, with Mexico imposing steep tariffs of up to 50% on passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and auto components from several Asian nations, including India.
