Mid-cap IT firms set to outperform larger peers for third straight quarter
Jas Bardia 4 min read 07 Oct 2025, 10:51 am IST
Summary
Mid-sized IT firms, including LTIMindtree, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, and Hexaware, are projected to post 1.2%–6.6% sequential revenue growth in July–September, according to six brokerages.
India’s mid-sized information technology (IT) services firms, those with annual revenues between $1 billion and $5 billion, are expected to outperform their larger peers for a third consecutive quarter, buoyed by strong deal wins and business captured from bigger rivals.
