From underdogs to contenders: India’s midsize IT firms throw down the gauntlet to the Big Five
Jas Bardia 5 min read 11 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Summary
- India’s midsize IT outsourcers like Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent, and Firstsource are outpacing the Big Five in growth and openly challenging them.
- Agile and AI-focused, these firms are winning clients from larger rivals burdened by legacy systems and slower adaptation.
India’s midsize information technology outsourcers, having grown faster than their larger peers for two consecutive years, are now publicly stating that India’s top tech service providers are losing their mojo.
