India needs better materials, not more recycling to address its plastic problem: Bambrew CEO Vaibhav Anant

Bambrew, a metamaterial innovation company, has developed packaging solutions using renewable materials like bamboo, seaweed, and other natural fibres. The idea is to ensure these products perform like plastic but decompose without harming the environment.

Bambrew was founded in 2018 to create commercially viable alternatives to single-use plastics. The company has witnessed an 8x growth in 2024 alone, driven by strategic partnerships across FMCG, e-commerce, and retail. Its financial trajectory has been strong, with revenue growth surpassing 55 per cent (year-on-year).

Bambrew has secured investments from leading venture capital firms, including Blume Ventures, Blue Ashva Capital, and Mumbai Angels, which have enabled it to expand R&D, scale production, and deepen market penetration.

Vaibhav Anant, Founder and CEO, Bambrew, in exclusive conversation with Mint, says that the goal is to replace single-use plastic at scale by making sustainable packaging accessible to businesses across industries.

Unlike many alternatives that struggle with infrastructure limitations when it comes to decomposition or waste treatment, Anant says, the materials used by his company break down naturally, even in real-world waste conditions. Edited excerpts from the interview:

India continues to be the largest plastic waste generator in the world. Why? India is using more plastic than ever today, consequently compounding our plastic waste problem multifold. The challenge is broadly that we don’t have the right systems to address and manage this.

‘9 million tonnes of plastic waste’ Every year, we produce over 9 million tonnes of plastic waste, and nearly 59 per cent of it comes from packaging . On one side, how we consume and shop has changed dramatically, owing to the introduction of 10-minute deliveries and the proliferation of e-commerce, our waste management frameworks have not been able to keep up.

There have been efforts to address this, right? Yes, there have been proactive measures from the government, such as the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules (2021), implemented in 2022, aimed to mitigate this crisis by banning 19 categories of single-use plastics.

However, implementation has been weak on one level, and on another level, the legislative ban (for instance) on single use plastics does not account for several problematic varieties of plastics. Moreover, recycling is a vast area, with myriad challenges at every level, starting from segregation strategies.

Some behavioural issues as well? Many people believe switching to paper bags or so called biodegradable plastics will fix the issue, but the reality is more complicated. Paper bags require a lot of water and energy to produce, and most biodegradable plastics don’t actually break down unless processed under highly controlled conditions that don’t exist in most Indian cities. The result? These alternatives often end up as waste, just like regular plastic.

What is the solution, then? Instead, we need a complete shift in how we think about packaging—focusing on truly sustainable materials and systems that ensure they are reused or properly disposed of. At Bambrew, we work with businesses that want to move away from plastic, and we’ve seen that the biggest barrier isn’t just cost—it’s also awareness and infrastructure.

Many Indian cities rely on informal waste workers who collect, sort, and recycle plastic, yet formal policies rarely support them. If we integrate them properly and build better recycling and composting systems, we can create a circular economy where plastic waste is minimized.

But this requires effort from all sides—businesses must invest in real alternatives, the government must enforce policies more strictly, and consumers must rethink how they use and dispose of plastic. The problem is big, but the solutions are within reach if we act now.

Has the focus remained on waste management rather than production control? India’s plastic pollution approach has focused more on waste management than production control. This strategic choice is driven by the country’s position as a developing economy, where plastics play a crucial role in industries like packaging, retail, and manufacturing.

At the 2024 Global Plastics Treaty negotiations, India pushed for a model that prioritiSes better waste management and recycling rather than capping plastic production. The argument is clear – restricting plastic production too aggressively could disrupt industries, jobs, and economic growth. However, relying solely on waste management is not a long-term solution, particularly when waste generation is on an upward trend.

Global experience shows that countries tackling plastic pollution effectively, such as Rwanda and the European Union, have combined strong recycling systems with upstream measures like phasing out unnecessary plastics and promoting alternatives. India certainly has taken steps in this direction, such as banning certain single-use plastics, but enforcement remains inconsistent, and plastic production continues to rise.

Can sustainable packaging serve as a true alternative? Sustainable packaging is not just an alternative—it is the future. The real question is whether it can match plastic in affordability, scalability, and durability. At Bambrew, we are actively proving that it can.

‘Focus on material-agnostic approach’ For too long, the focus has been on reducing plastic, but without real, viable replacements. That’s why we take a material-agnostic approach, developing naturally compostable solutions from bamboo, bagasse, and seaweed, materials that decompose without industrial composting while maintaining the strength and flexibility of plastic.

The real challenge is not whether sustainable packaging can work, but whether industries and policymakers will back it with the urgency it needs.

How can companies transition to green alternatives without compromising profitability?

Sustainability and profitability are not opposing forces—when done right, they reinforce each other.

