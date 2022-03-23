India was the fastest growing market global for Czech car major Skoda Auto, with volumes in 2021 more than doubling year-on-year on the back of four launches under the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project, said Thomas Schafer, chief executive officer, Skoda Auto.

The carmaker now aims to leverage its investment to increase volumes and also set off on a path of profitability.

“The India 2.0 family needs to grow in volume," Schafer said on the sidelines of the annual results press conference.

“The order book for India was at record levels because of the success of the Kushaq, but supply chain disruption, high cost, and poor availability of key raw materials have impacted production," Schafer said. Models such as the Kodiaq have been sold out for the rest of the year, while production plans for new models such as the Slavia were upended of a chip shortage.

“Just as we manage to solve one supply chain issue, another one emerges. The situation in Ukraine is not affecting us much in India as it does in Europe. We expect India will be pretty much at normal levels in the second half of the year," Schaefer said.

The carmaker is grappling with alternative sourcing arrangements. However, homologation and approval of new suppliers and material is a lengthy process. At the group level, the carmaker fell short of producing 280,000 units in 2021 because of semi-conductor chip shortages.

The group could breakeven from 2023, as it focuses on ramping up production, 100% localization, and developing a stronger dealership network, Schafer said. “It is unlikely we will be able to double our volumes again in 2022 (with a higher base)," he said.

“India needs to play a stronger role in the group." Schafer said. It can be a key manufacturing base for exports to the carmaker’s other markets in Southeast Asia. The brand will consider plans for a sub-four meter car that also has export potential, he said.

Skoda aims to launch three electric vehicle (EV) models by 2030. However, it did not share any concrete plans for bringing a locally-made EV for the Indian market.

The business case for such a project will likely become viable only in the second half of this decade, Schafer said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.