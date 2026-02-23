New Delhi/Bengaluru: Embattled entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal-owned artificial intelligence venture, Krutrim, is being propped up almost entirely by business routed through venture-capital- and public-investor-backed Ola companies — raising fresh questions among experts over governance and the use of shareholder-backed resources to support a promoter-owned unit.
How the Ola empire is fueling Bhavish’s personal AI business, Krutrim
SummaryBhavish Aggarwal's AI venture, Krutrim, heavily relies on revenue from Ola companies, raising governance concerns. With 90% of its ₹101.7 crore revenue sourced from and costs shared with related entities, experts urge transparency and flag director responsibilities to minority shareholders.
