How the Ola empire is fueling Bhavish’s personal AI business, Krutrim

Krutrim SI Designs Pvt Ltd, which Aggarwal set up through his family office in the summer of 2023, reported revenue from operations of ₹101.7 crore for the year ended March 2025, according to its financials filed with the ministry of corporate affairs. Of this, ₹90.8 crore or 90% of revenue came from two group entities: Ola Electric Mobility and ANI Technologies.