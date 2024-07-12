India prepares plan to double airports to 300 by 2047
SummaryA draft plan prepared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) showed that around 70 airstrips can be developed into full-fledged airports which can handle narrow-body aircraft such as A320 or B737, and nearly 40 airstrips can be developed to handle smaller aircraft.
NEW DELHI : India plans to more than double its airport count to 300 by 2047 on the back of an eightfold increase in passenger traffic, a draft plan made by the country's airport authority showed. This will involve developing existing airstrips to full-scale airports and building new ones from scratch.