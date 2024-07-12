India prepares plan to double airports to 300 by 2047

The AAI preliminary assessment also outlined the airport connectivity situation in the US and China, which have a far bigger air travel market, and have seen higher propensity for air travel as incomes rose. For example, China recorded 0.47 trip per capita per annum in 2019 when its per capita income was at $10,144 and for the US, it was registered as 1.2-1.3 trip per capita per annum when its GDP per capita per annum was recorded at $20,000 at current prices.