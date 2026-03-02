New Delhi: Japanese rare-earth magnet giant Proterial Ltd says that New Delhi should be selective in backing large players to kickstart domestic rare-earth magnet manufacturing, as excessive production and initial high competition can make economic returns on the business unviable for companies.
Japanese rare earth magnet giant wants India to not 'overdo' production of key component
SummaryJapanese magnet giant Proterial is evaluating a manufacturing plant in India, but is concerned about crowding the market. CEO Sean Stack told Mint that ‘overdoing’ production incentives could affect the economic returns for everyone.
