Japanese rare earth magnet giant wants India to not 'overdo' production of key component

Proterial, formerly known as Hitachi Metals, is evaluating whether it can set up a rare-earth magnet plant in India, where it already has customers for its magnets, a top executive told Mint.



“We're looking at how big the market is first and foremost. And [we are] also looking at it in the context of the government looking to get the right players,” Proterial’s global chief executive Sean Stack said in an interview.