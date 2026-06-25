Demagnetized giants: Why India’s corporate titans are resisting the pull of a ₹7,280-crore magnet race

On 29 June, the Indian government will figure out if a serious player is indeed interested in building rare-earth permanent magnets in India. The ₹7,280-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet approved last November was meant to be a turning point—India’s first real attempt to make the powerful little magnets that go into electric vehicles, wind turbines, fighter jets and defence systems. But as the clock winds down, few serious bids appear to have been made. The response can at best be termed lukewarm given the critical nature of the project.
Rare-earths are sometimes called the vitamins of modern industry, used in tiny amounts but impossible to substitute in the things that matter most. China has quietly dominated the entire chain for 30 years: mining, refining, converting to metal, making alloys and sintering into finished magnets. When Beijing restricted rare-earth exports last April, in the thick of its trade confrontation with Washington, it was not just responding to American tariffs. It was demonstrating leverage. America scrambled, Europe diversified, Japan accelerated.