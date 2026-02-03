Small budget for a big bottleneck: India’s only rare earth producer gets modest capex hike
Ayaan Kartik , Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 03 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
With China tightening exports and private projects yet to take off, there are concerns over whether India is investing enough in its sole operational rare earth supplier.
NEW DELHI: Even as India pushes to localize rare earth supply chains, the Centre has budgeted ₹140 crore in capital expenditure for the country’s only domestic manufacturer of rare earth magnets and rare earth oxides—IREL (India) Ltd—in the next fiscal year, a modest 1.4% increase from FY26.
