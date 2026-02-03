“However, unlike in the past where low demand drove exports, domestic demand for rare earth due to magnet production is expected to be higher than IREL's production capacity, forcing a shift from exports to domestic prioritization. The reduction in import duty for monazite sands would also aid in the short term," he said. “Scaling up requires not just mining expansion, but significant investment in IREL's downstream separation facilities, as it remains the sole authorized processor of monazite."