Reliance Retail's hyperlocal arm posts scorching growth but premium brands go slow—for now
JioMart’s rapid quick commerce expansion is yet to translate into strong traction with premium brands, which continue to prioritize established rivals for scale and discovery. Analysts say premium categories and ad-led monetization remain key gaps as competition intensifies.
Reliance Retail’s hyperlocal delivery arm JioMart is scaling up its quick commerce business by adding stores and expanding delivery coverage. But despite strong growth, several premium categories remain underdeveloped, leading brands to treat the platform as a secondary sales channel.