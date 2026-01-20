Healthy metrics, yet…

JioMart entered the quick commerce race much later than its peers, in late 2024. It fulfilled over 1.6 million daily orders in the December quarter of FY26, up nearly 53% from the previous quarter. It added 5.9 million new customers during the period, while purchase frequency, measured by repeat orders, improved to about 2x that of competitors, the retailer said in its Q3 investor presentation.