India, which has seen a deep transformation in renewable energy in the past two decades, is showing more opportunities to create platforms to address the growing demand for energy assets, a top executive at Brookfield Asset Management said.

“We have the operational capability to do platforms and are constantly looking at differentiated ways to approach decarbonization. Hopefully, we will set up another platform soon," said Nawal Saini, managing partner and head of renewable power & transition for South Asia and Middle East at Brookfield.

Speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit in New Delhi recently, Saini said the company’s journey in renewables in India is relatively young. “Across our multiple segments, we have committed about $3 billion in equity and about 50-55% has been deployed. The aim is to not just use the capital for M&A (mergers and acquisitions) but also for actually creating the hard assets on the ground."

While he did not disclose the specifics around the area in which Brookfield is looking to set up a platform, Saini said the firm is closely tracking the green mobility space and the policy shifts around it.

His comments on the creation of a new platform come about two years after Brookfield announced Evren—a joint venture with Axis Energy that was created to focus on developing a large pipeline of wind and solar projects in India. It outlined an initial target to build over 6GW of renewable energy assets in the next two-three years in the most resource-rich states in the country.

Brookfield’s portfolio of renewable energy assets in India include wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities, and its total portfolio across operation, construction, and development stands at about 40GW. The company has made several investments in companies such as Leap Green Energy, CleanMax, and the Avaada Group for green hydrogen initiatives to expand its renewable footprint in India.

India’s renewables journey has just begun and is poised for 3-4X growth in the next decade, Saini said. “It is a country that is and will remain of global interest particularly for renewables. It is the third largest market—where else can we get this scale? There are systems and processes in place, we have the right ecosystem, and it’s a large evolving market which has respect for capital. Those are the elements that make it the front-and-centre destination for global investors," he added.

He further supported the government’s push to make in India and highlighted the firm’s plans to increase sourcing from the country. “But to accelerate that process, technology transfer also has to be encouraged and I’m confident we will get there as India already has all the ingredients," Saini said.

Headquartered in New York, Brookfield manages over $1 trillion in assets across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit. In India, its assets under management (AUM) are at $30 billion, which Brookfield’s president Connor Teskey expects will reach $100 billion over the next five years. This implies a faster growth rate of assets than the overall portfolio. While a majority of this expansion would come through inorganic means, the overall growth would be a mix of that and additional investments, he said in May.

Of the $30 billion portfolio in India, $12 billion each is in infrastructure and real estate, while renewable power and transition, and private equity and Brookfield special investments are at $3 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively. These include India’s longest privately-owned cross-country gas pipeline of 1,480km; over 55 million sq. ft across the top nine office markets in India; about 43GW of wind and solar assets in operation or in development, besides others.

With attractive interest rates in the country coupled with growing demand and better potential for liquidity in the capital markets, Brookfield expects robust returns in India and aims to own high-quality, critical assets in markets with strong tailwinds.

As global corporations look to make their supply chains more resilient and move away from a single supplier model to multiple supplier points, India seems to be the beneficiary of all of those trends, Teskey said in May.