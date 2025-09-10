India's renewables space has more scope for platform assets, Brookfield's Nawal Saini
Summary
Nawal Saini's comments on the creation of a new platform come about two years after Brookfield announced Evren—a joint venture with Axis Energy that was created to focus on developing a large pipeline of wind and solar projects in India.
India, which has seen a deep transformation in renewable energy in the past two decades, is showing more opportunities to create platforms to address the growing demand for energy assets, a top executive at Brookfield Asset Management said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story