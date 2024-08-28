Companies
India's renewable energy boom stunted by regulatory ambiguity over sales accords
Summary
- Companies are unsure whether the markets regulator or the electricity commission will oversee contracts agreed between buyers and sellers of renewable power
Mumbai: India’s fast-growing renewable energy sector, which sparked a gold rush among leading conglomerates, private equity funds and startups, continues to grapple with a regulatory ambiguity that’s limiting growth.
