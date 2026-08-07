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IndiaRF acquires majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering for about ₹2,000 crore

Priyamvada C
2 min read7 Aug 2026, 12:13 PM IST
IndiaRF has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering, part of Ashok Iron Works Group, valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000-2,200 crore.
IndiaRF has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering, part of Ashok Iron Works Group, valued at ₹2,000-2,200 crore. (Pixabay)
Summary

India Resurgence Fund has acquired a majority stake in Ashok Iron Works' engineering business, betting on rising demand for large engine components amid the global manufacturing and data centre boom.

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MUMBAI : India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a joint venture between Piramal Finance Ltd and Bain Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering Pvt. Ltd., which houses the iron casting and machining business of Ashok Iron Works Group, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

MUMBAI : India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a joint venture between Piramal Finance Ltd and Bain Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering Pvt. Ltd., which houses the iron casting and machining business of Ashok Iron Works Group, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

While the companies did not disclose the transaction value, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the deal is valued at about 2,000-2,200 crore.

While the companies did not disclose the transaction value, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the deal is valued at about 2,000-2,200 crore.

The acquisition comes as investors increasingly back India's industrial manufacturing ecosystem amid rising global demand for heavy-engine components, localization of supply chains and capacity expansion by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“IndiaRF is excited about the company’s growth potential and sees significant opportunities to further strengthen its capabilities and scale the business,” said Shantanu Nalavadi, managing director of IndiaRF.

"We will support the business through investments in capacity expansion, R&D, new product development and operational excellence, while building on its long-standing customer relationships. The company is also well positioned to benefit from growing demand for high-horsepower engine applications, particularly as the global data centre build-out accelerates," he added.

Also Read | Coal India's Mahanadi Coalfields picks bankers for IPO

Manufacturing strength

Founded in 1974, Ashok Iron Works Group manufactures machined iron castings through an integrated casting and machining platform in Belagavi, Karnataka. The company operates four foundries with a combined capacity of 144,000 MTPA and seven machine shops capable of producing 600,000 parts annually.

It manufactures engine blocks, engine heads and transmission housings weighing between 20 kg and 5,000 kg, and is among the few companies capable of manufacturing and machining engine blocks across 1-cylinder to 18-cylinder configurations.

Also Read | Coal India to make iron ore foray from Odisha block

Its products cater to industrial engines, farm equipment and automotive applications, the company said.

Ashok Iron has a diversified customer base spanning global and domestic OEMs and serves as a single-source supplier across several large-engine-block categories. Its competitive position is supported by strong design and manufacturing capabilities, enabling the production of complex large-format castings. Its integrated casting-and-machining platform further strengthens its ability to support customers through new product development and capacity expansion.

Fund strategy

“Over the past four decades, we have built a strong position in the iron casting and machining industry, supported by long-standing customer relationships, strong R&D capabilities and a focus on meeting our customers' evolving requirements,” said Jayant Humbarwadi, joint managing director of Ashok Iron Works Group.

Investec acted as an exclusive sell-side advisor to the Ashok Iron Works Group and its shareholders.

Also Read | NIIF’s India-Japan Fund steps up pace of climate investments

Meanwhile, IndiaRF is currently investing from its second fund, primarily in control situations with a focus on providing capital solutions and driving operational turnaround for businesses to reach their potential.

Its investor base also includes global institutional investors and prominent international and domestic family offices. It targets businesses with strong growth prospects in themes linked to consumption and infrastructure as well as harnessing India’s strong industrial and manufacturing potential.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesIndiaRF acquires majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering for about ₹2,000 crore

IndiaRF acquires majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering for about ₹2,000 crore

Priyamvada C
2 min read7 Aug 2026, 12:13 PM IST
IndiaRF has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering, part of Ashok Iron Works Group, valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000-2,200 crore.
IndiaRF has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering, part of Ashok Iron Works Group, valued at ₹2,000-2,200 crore. (Pixabay)
Summary

India Resurgence Fund has acquired a majority stake in Ashok Iron Works' engineering business, betting on rising demand for large engine components amid the global manufacturing and data centre boom.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a joint venture between Piramal Finance Ltd and Bain Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering Pvt. Ltd., which houses the iron casting and machining business of Ashok Iron Works Group, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

MUMBAI : India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a joint venture between Piramal Finance Ltd and Bain Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering Pvt. Ltd., which houses the iron casting and machining business of Ashok Iron Works Group, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

While the companies did not disclose the transaction value, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the deal is valued at about 2,000-2,200 crore.

While the companies did not disclose the transaction value, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the deal is valued at about 2,000-2,200 crore.

The acquisition comes as investors increasingly back India's industrial manufacturing ecosystem amid rising global demand for heavy-engine components, localization of supply chains and capacity expansion by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“IndiaRF is excited about the company’s growth potential and sees significant opportunities to further strengthen its capabilities and scale the business,” said Shantanu Nalavadi, managing director of IndiaRF.

"We will support the business through investments in capacity expansion, R&D, new product development and operational excellence, while building on its long-standing customer relationships. The company is also well positioned to benefit from growing demand for high-horsepower engine applications, particularly as the global data centre build-out accelerates," he added.

Also Read | Coal India's Mahanadi Coalfields picks bankers for IPO

Manufacturing strength

Founded in 1974, Ashok Iron Works Group manufactures machined iron castings through an integrated casting and machining platform in Belagavi, Karnataka. The company operates four foundries with a combined capacity of 144,000 MTPA and seven machine shops capable of producing 600,000 parts annually.

It manufactures engine blocks, engine heads and transmission housings weighing between 20 kg and 5,000 kg, and is among the few companies capable of manufacturing and machining engine blocks across 1-cylinder to 18-cylinder configurations.

Also Read | Coal India to make iron ore foray from Odisha block

Its products cater to industrial engines, farm equipment and automotive applications, the company said.

Ashok Iron has a diversified customer base spanning global and domestic OEMs and serves as a single-source supplier across several large-engine-block categories. Its competitive position is supported by strong design and manufacturing capabilities, enabling the production of complex large-format castings. Its integrated casting-and-machining platform further strengthens its ability to support customers through new product development and capacity expansion.

Fund strategy

“Over the past four decades, we have built a strong position in the iron casting and machining industry, supported by long-standing customer relationships, strong R&D capabilities and a focus on meeting our customers' evolving requirements,” said Jayant Humbarwadi, joint managing director of Ashok Iron Works Group.

Investec acted as an exclusive sell-side advisor to the Ashok Iron Works Group and its shareholders.

Also Read | NIIF’s India-Japan Fund steps up pace of climate investments

Meanwhile, IndiaRF is currently investing from its second fund, primarily in control situations with a focus on providing capital solutions and driving operational turnaround for businesses to reach their potential.

Its investor base also includes global institutional investors and prominent international and domestic family offices. It targets businesses with strong growth prospects in themes linked to consumption and infrastructure as well as harnessing India’s strong industrial and manufacturing potential.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIndiaRF acquires majority stake in Fine Edge Engineering for about ₹2,000 crore
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