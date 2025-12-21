India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a joint venture between the Piramal Group and Bain Capital, has initiated a process to sell part of its stake in Synthimed Labs Pvt Ltd (SLPL) and has appointed Rothschild & Co as advisor to scout for buyers for the portfolio company, two people familiar with the matter said.
IndiaRF begins stake sale process in Synthimed Labs, appoints Rothschild & Co
SummaryIndia Resurgence Fund has appointed Rothschild to sell a minority stake in API and CRAMS firm Synthimed Labs, seeking a $1 billion valuation a little over two years after acquiring the asset.
