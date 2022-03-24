India’s largest carmaker Maruti approves appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as CEO

The company further said that in order to seek the approval of the Members for aforesaid appointments through postal ballot by providing a facility to vote by electronic means pursuant to Section 108, Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Board has fixed Friday, the l April 2022 as the cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the Members to cast their votes through remote e-voting facility.

