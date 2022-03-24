India’s largest carmaker Maruti approves appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as CEO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Board, in its meeting held today, has approved the appointment and re-designation of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years with effect from 1 April
India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022. The company's board in its meeting held today appointed Takeuchi as the Managing Director and CEO from April 1. “Appointment and re-designation of Mr Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years with effect from O 1st April 2022 till 31 st March 2025," MSI said in a regulatory filing.
“The Board, in its meeting held today, has approved the following: a) Appointment of Mr Kenichi Ayukawa as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice-Chairman for a period of six months with effed from 1 st April 2022 till 30th September 2022," the company added.
The company further said that in order to seek the approval of the Members for aforesaid appointments through postal ballot by providing a facility to vote by electronic means pursuant to Section 108, Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Board has fixed Friday, the l April 2022 as the cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the Members to cast their votes through remote e-voting facility.
Kenichi Ayukawa is a Law graduate from Osaka University, Japan. Ayukawa joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1980 and joined the Human Resource Division. He worked at several key positions in SMC and in the Group's overseas operations including General Manager, Overseas Marketing, Administration Department and Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited.
In 2008, he was appointed as Managing Executive Officer in Global Marketing at SMC and has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since 1st April 2013.
