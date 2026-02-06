AI startups positioned to transform India's IT services, despite SaaS setbacks
Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 06 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
As global AI agents begin to automate legacy migrations, Indian IT firms face a valuation crisis, prompting venture capital firms like Lightspeed to hunt for entrepreneurs who can increase margins through automation.
Even as several software-as-a-service startups head to the public markets this year, India hasn't capitalized on the boom of the 2010s, according to a top executive at global venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners.
