Anil Agarwal named promoter, but holds no stake: Sebi asks IPO-bound Sterlite Electric to explain
Agnidev Supantha Bhattacharyya 6 min read 15 Jan 2026, 12:33 pm IST
Summary
India's market regulator has requested information from Vedanta's Sterlite Electric regarding its ownership and promoter Anil Agarwal's role. The IPO has faced delays amid scrutiny of family members' involvement and disclosures required by securities law in India.
India's market regulator has asked minerals-to-energy Vedanta conglomerate's latest market-bound firm for more details on ownership structure and how it ultimately benefits the group's billionaire founder Anil Agarwal, three people aware of the matter told Mint.
