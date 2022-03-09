India seeks easy access for pharma to Australia mkt

India is the largest exporter of generic drugs globally. The annual report 2020-21 issued by the department of pharmaceuticals, under the ministry of chemical and fertilizers, said the pharmaceutical industry is the world’s third largest by volumes and 14th in terms of value. “Australia has a market size $12 billion, of which only 13% is generic, i.e., $1.5 billion. This means they have more than 80% of branded pharmaceutical products. When the medicine is branded, the treatment cost is expensive. Our objective is to promote the use of more generic drugs with a high quality, but affordable," said the second official.

